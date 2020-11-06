Odessa couple earns E. King Gill Award from Texas A&M

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa couple now holds one of the most prestigious honors from Texas A&M University. Frosty and Rhonda Gilliam are the 2020 recipients of the E. King Gill Award from the 12 Man Foundation.

Here’s the full press release from the 12th Man Foundation:

It is with pride the 12th Man Foundation has announced longtime supporters Rhonda & Frosty Gilliam Jr. `80 as the 2020 recipients of the prestigious E. King Gill Award.

The Gilliams have stood out as stalwart supporters who contribute to a variety of vital areas throughout Texas A&M. Their exceptional impact on Aggie Athletics has benefited virtually every athletics program and played a pivotal role in Texas A&M’s ambitious goal to support student-athletes with the nation’s best athletics facilities. Development and construction of the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball and Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium as well as renovations to Kyle Field, Blue Bell Park and the Bright Complex were projects helped made possible by the couple’s generous support.

“Rhonda and Frosty are such worthy recipients of this prestigious award because of the incredible impact they have made on both Texas A&M University and Texas A&M Athletics,” 12th Man Foundation President and CEO Travis Dabney said. “Our mission of supporting championship athletics at Texas A&M would not be possible without the generous and selfless support of people like Rhonda and Frosty Gilliam.”

Frosty, who serves as the President and CEO of Aghorn Energy, Inc., has also selflessly given back in a variety of leadership positions for Texas A&M. He served on the 12th Man Foundation Board of Trustees from 2012-18, acting as the board’s chair in 2017, while also contributing as a member of the Chancellor’s Century Council and the Lead by Example campaign executive cabinet.

In recognition of their long-standing support, the Gilliams were honored as 2018 recipients of the Texas A&M Foundation’s Sterling C. Evans Medal award. Frosty was named to the Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering’s Academy of Distinguished Graduates in 2009 and was honored as a Texas A&M College of Engineering Distinguished Alumnus in 2012.

Active 12th Man Foundation Diamond Champions Council members, the couple are also devoted advocates for their home community of Odessa, Texas, where they were honored as the Odessa Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2012. Additionally, the Gilliams proudly support various Christian-based ministries throughout the world.

The E. King Gill Award is the most significant recognition given by the 12th Man Foundation, and it is presented annually to a person or couple who has been an influential investor and ambassador for Texas A&M Athletics. The recipient is selected based on financial commitment, exemplary service and leadership as a volunteer advocate, a high level of ethics and distinction as a role model.

Rhonda & Frosty Gilliam Jr. `80 will be formally honored on Kyle Field during halftime of the Texas A&M-LSU game on Nov. 28 and be featured in an upcoming issue of 12th Man Magazine.

Previous E. King Gill Award honorees include: Trisha and L.C. “Chaz” Neely ’62 (2019), Sharon ’81 and Jim ’81 Wilson (2018), Carolyn and Tommie E. Lohman ’59 (2017), Susan ’13 and Sam ’70 Torn (2016), Dorothy and Artie R. McFerrin ’65 (2015), Alice and Erle A. Nye ’59 (2014), Judith and Weldon Jaynes ’54 (2013), Kay and Jerry S. Cox ’72 (2012), Carolyn and Jack E. Little ’60 (2011) and Col. George J. Eppright ’26 (2011).

