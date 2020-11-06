Midland ISD volunteer earns state award

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland ISD volunteer is being honored with a state award for her volunteerism. Christine Foreman earned the “Heroes for Children” award from the State Board of Education.

Here’s the full media release from the Midland Education Foundation:

The Midland Education Foundation is proud to announce that volunteer Christine Foreman has received the Heroes for Children Award for Region 15 from the State Board of Education (SBOE).

The SBOE established the Heroes for Children award program in 1994 and each year has recognized individuals who demonstrate excellence in advocacy for education. The award highlights the many outstanding volunteers whose efforts represent significant contributions to public school education in Texas.

“Mrs. Foreman has given more than 1,000 hours of time along with her devoted effort and service to support MISD schools and students,” said Anita Gamertsfelder, Midland Education Foundation Director. “We are proud to have her represent our distinct and to recognize the positive impact she has made across the district.”

Since its inception, the award has provided a means to recognize Texas residents who render selfless acts of service by offering their time, effort and support to public schools and students. The award honors volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to student learning or who have demonstrated sustained periods of involvement and support of public education.

The 15-member board recognizes annually one Hero from each of its districts. This year’s recipients were announced and honored virtually at the SBOE’s September meeting. Region 15 encompasses more than 70 west Texas counties and is represented by Marty Rowley of Amarillo.

For more information, please check out the 2020 SBOE Slide Show of Recipients.

