Manhunt underway after chase ends with crash near UTPB

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:47 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say crashed near UTPB following a chase.

According to DPS, the suspect was initially pulled over for a traffic violation before they led officers on a chase that ended near UTPB.

The suspect then ran away from the scene of the crash.

The suspect is described as a thin Hispanic man in his late twenties or early thirties who was wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.

UT Permian Basin when on a short lockout as a precaution as police searched for the suspect. That lockout has since been lifted.

