Manhunt underway after chase ends with crash near UTPB

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say crashed near UTPB following a chase.

According to DPS, the suspect was initially pulled over for a traffic violation before they led officers on a chase that ended near UTPB.

The suspect then ran away from the scene of the crash.

The suspect is described as a thin Hispanic man in his late twenties or early thirties who was wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.

UT Permian Basin when on a short lockout as a precaution as police searched for the suspect. That lockout has since been lifted.

UTPB Main CampusThe subject who fled is no longer believed to be in the area; you may resume normal campus activities. Please remain vigilant and if you see suspicious behavior on campus, call campus police at 432-552-2786. — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) November 6, 2020

