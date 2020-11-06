Advertisement

Looking at the Permian-Odessa rivalry with a pair of Odessans who know it best

Danny Servance and Jay Hendricks share their unique perspectives on MOJO vs. OHS
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A special look at the Permian-Odessa rivalry with a pair of Odessans who have seen the rivalry on all sides.

I sat down with former Permian player and current OHS Head Coach Danny Servance and CBS7 anchor and OHS grad Jay Hendricks share their unique stories from the rivalry.

Watch the video above for the full story.

