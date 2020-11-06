Four men caught on camera robbing elderly woman

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

A woman was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night and it was all caught on camera. Four men armed with guns drove up in a black SUV and forced the woman to the ground on El Paso Street. ECSO said they demanded her belongings and stole her purse then sped off.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office said this aggravated assault is not related to any other crimes from last night.

“It was awful and when I got her up on the tailgate, I just kept telling her you’re safe, they’re not coming back,” Meliah Watters said. “And my husband said they’re not coming back. It was trying to keep her calm until the paramedics got there and she just kept on telling me over and over again they were going to kill me, they were going to kill me. You saved my life.”

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

