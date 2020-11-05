UTPB freshman earns National Girl Scout Gold Award

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Only ten young women each year earn the National Girl Scout Gold Award. One of the 2020 recipients lives in Odessa.

Abigail Plunkett dedicated her Girl Scout gold award project last year to making her community theater accessible to children of all abilities.

“I started realizing that the theater wasn’t accessible for people in wheelchairs to get onstage,” Abigail explained. “So, I really wanted to make a change.”

With her hands and voice, Abigail made sure everyone could be included at Playhouse 1960 in Houston.

She fundraised for and built an ADA accessible ramp for the stage. Then she crafted and implemented a two-week-long summer camp program called “Curtain Call For All” for kids with cognitive or physical disabilities.

“Everyone should be included no matter their disability,” Abigail said. “There’s always an accommodation that can be made.”

Abigail’s incredible work earned her the National Girl Scout Gold Award. Only ten young women across the U.S. earn this remarkable honor each year.

Abigail says it also helped earn her admission to UT Permian Basin along with tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships.

“The faculty and the professors are amazing,” Abigail explained. “All of the students are amazing. Everyone’s so friendly. It’s a very close campus. And even though we have to stay distant, I still feel like I’m part of a community.”

She’s studying kinesiology and plans to earn a doctorate in physical therapy to help people with disabilities.

Abigail says her strong character, courage and confidence are all rooted in Girl Scouts.

“No matter what, your voice should be heard,” Abigail said, “If there’s something that you want the world to see or hear about, if you want to see change, you can make it!"

