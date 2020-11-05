Three suspects accused of shooting at officers during chase caught in Andrews County

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A chase that started in Lamesa and involved suspects shooting at officers ended in Andrews County on Thursday, according to Andrews County News.

Late Wednesday night, police officers began a chase of a vehicle with three suspects inside. During the chase, officers were reportedly shot at.

The chase made its way to Andrews County, where the vehicle turned onto a lease road and became stuck.

With the help of law enforcement from Andrews, DPS, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, all three suspects were caught.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

