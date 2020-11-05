Advertisement

Starbucks to launch this year’s holiday cups Friday

Starting Friday, customers will have their drinks served in one of these four festive cups.
Starting Friday, customers will have their drinks served in one of these four festive cups.(Source: Connor Surdi/Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks has unveiled its new cups for the holiday season.

Starting Friday, customers will have their drinks served in one of four festive cups.

Starbucks first rolled out seasonal cups in 1997. They’re meant to drum up excitement for the coffee chain.

This year’s theme is “Carry the merry.” Starbucks said in a press release it’s about people carrying the cups out into the world quote “as messengers of joy.”

Also on Friday, you can get a free reusable version of the holiday cup. To qualify, you just have to order one of Starbucks' seasonal drinks.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles in custody following overnight shootings in Odessa
Three suspects accused of shooting at officers during chase caught in Andrews County
Odessa police searching for Bonham teacher wanted for sexual assault of a student
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Manhunt underway after chase ends with crash near UTPB

Latest News

Suspended animation: Count drags on as Biden nears victory
Biden piles up votes as he moves closer to finalizing a path to the White House
Odessa high schooler receives letter from President Trump
Dillard’s hosting shopping event for Pink the Basin
Midland Lee v.s. Frenship