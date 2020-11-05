Advertisement

Starbucks to close 100 more stores due to COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:23 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is closing an additional 100 stores in the United States within the next year because of shifting consumer habits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With fewer customers lingering inside because of social distancing, the coffee giant has become more focused on drive-thru and carry out. There’s also less customer traffic during the week but more on the weekends.

The store closings are in addition to 400 previously announced for the U.S. and another 200 for Canada.

Still, Starbucks is planning 850 new stores at the same time, so there will be a net gain of 50 new stores next year.

With fewer people working in urban centers, the company is responding by setting up more stores in the suburbs.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles in custody following overnight shootings in Odessa
Three suspects accused of shooting at officers during chase caught in Andrews County
Odessa police searching for Bonham teacher wanted for sexual assault of a student
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Manhunt underway after chase ends with crash near UTPB

Latest News

Suspended animation: Count drags on as Biden nears victory
Biden piles up votes as he moves closer to finalizing a path to the White House
Odessa high schooler receives letter from President Trump
Dillard’s hosting shopping event for Pink the Basin
Midland Lee v.s. Frenship