Mobile COVID-19 test collection coming to Reeves County
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:13 PM CST
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - A mobile test collection is coming to Reeves County on Saturday.
The testing will be held at the Pecos Volunteer Fire Station at 1110 West 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You will be screened if you have one of the following symptoms:
-Fever and/or chills
-Cough (Dry or productive)
-Fatigue
-Body aches/muscle or joint pain
-Shortness of breath
-Sore throat
-Headaches
-Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
-Nasal congestion
-Loss of taste and/or smell
Those who are interested in the testing must register by going online to txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883-2400.
