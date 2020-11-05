Mobile COVID-19 test collection coming to Reeves County

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - A mobile test collection is coming to Reeves County on Saturday.

The testing will be held at the Pecos Volunteer Fire Station at 1110 West 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You will be screened if you have one of the following symptoms:

-Fever and/or chills

-Cough (Dry or productive)

-Fatigue

-Body aches/muscle or joint pain

-Shortness of breath

-Sore throat

-Headaches

-Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

-Nasal congestion

-Loss of taste and/or smell

Those who are interested in the testing must register by going online to txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883-2400.

