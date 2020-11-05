31 Midland voters received incorrect ballots for November school board election, mistake stems from redistricting changes 9 years ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Elections Office says that 31 voters in Midland received incorrect ballots for the November school board election on Tuesday, and an elections official is blaming a census redistricting that happened nine years ago for the mistake.

Elections Administrator Carolyn Graves says that Midland ISD’s redistricting process from the 2010 census created boundary changes that were never put into the Elections Office system.

This forced some MISD District 1 voters to vote in the District 2 race on Tuesday.

Graves says this affected 31 voters. Midland City Councilman John Norman tells CBS7 that he thinks it’s more than 100.

The Elections Office is now working with MISD to correct the errors in time for the runoff election for District 1, which is tentatively scheduled for December.

The race for District 1 came to a runoff, with incumbent James Fuller receiving 36% of the vote and Michael Booker receiving 32%. However, the second challenger, Matt Galindo, received only eight fewer votes than Booker.

“It’s so important considering we’re down by eight points, eight votes to go into a runoff with Mr. James Fuller, the incumbent,” said District 1 candidate Matt Galindo.

“We regret this error and sincerely apologize to all affected voters and candidates,” said Graves in a statement.

You can read the full statement from Midland County Elections Administrator Carolyn Graves below:

In 2011, MISD went through a redistricting process as a result of the 2010 census. For reason we do not yet know, some of the resulting boundary changes were not input into the Midland County Elections Office system at that time.

This resulted in 31 voters receiving an incorrect ballot for the November 3, 2020 school board election. It did not affect any other races on the ballot.

We are working with MISD to correct these errors in time for the Runoff election.

The Midland Elections Office has been plagued by problems and mistakes for a year now.

During last November’s election, the county’s new voting machines crashed on election night.

Then during the MISD bond election, numbers kept changing after every recount – then an entire ballot box was discovered with 836 ballots that hadn’t been counted.

The elections administrator at the time, Deborah Land, resigned in March and is now working at the Midland County’s Sheriff’s Office.

