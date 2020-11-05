Midland Christian cancels remaining football games due to COVID-19

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian football team will forego its final two regular season games, after dozens of players were put into quarantine following COVID-19 contact tracing.

According to Head Coach Greg McClendon, 30+ football players will spend the next two weeks in quarantine.

The Mustangs hope to return to the field for their TAPPS playoff game on either November 20 or 21.

Midland Christian was scheduled to play at Plano Prestonwood Academy this Friday, and host Dallas Bishop Lynch on November 13. The games will not count as losses, and instead just won’t be played.

In anticipation of COVID-19 cancellations, TAPPS announced several weeks ago that its playoff field would be expanded to allow all member schools to qualify for postseason play.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.