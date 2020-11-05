Advertisement

Dillard's hosting shopping event for Pink the Basin

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This weekend the Midland Dillard’s will be hosting a shopping event for Pink the Basin.

“Shop with a cause” will be Sunday, November the 8th, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will take place across both the men’s and women’s Dillard’s stores in Midland

During the event, 10% of all sales will be donated to Pink the Basin. The non-profit provides education and access to mammograms for women across the Permian Basin.

The “Shop with a Cause” will also include door prizes and raffle tickets sold by Pink the Basin.

