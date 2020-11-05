Coronavirus taking a toll on Ector County hospitals, situation like start of pandemic

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

COVID-19 is taking a toll on both Ector County hospitals. Medical Center Hospital is treating 62 patients with coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic started in March.

It also had its first pregnant mom deliver a baby while being positive with the virus. Odessa Regional Medical Center has 20 positive patients.

ORMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said in a joint hospital news conference that this isn’t just a surge, this is like when the pandemic began. He said the biggest problem right now is people spreading it by having small get-togethers.

“The number one cause that we are finding in our communities now spreading COVID is small parties,” Saravanan said. “It’s not extremely large gatherings, it’s actually small parties. You can define that the way you want but ill define that as a dozen people or somewhere around there. That’s causing the spread. The second thing is people actually not recognizing they’re getting symptoms from COVID. Even our personnel, hospital personnel. No matter how much we have taught, one of the things we go on about is oh it’s just allergies, oh it’s just my migraine and that’s what causes the spread.”

Odessa Mayor David Turner said he is putting an item on next week’s council agenda to address occupancy in public places and masks.

He said he’s also going to call the corporate offices of the local grocery stores to encourage them to enforce wearing masks.

