West Texans turn out for early voting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tens of thousands of West Texans cast their votes early for the November election, a trend that was seen across the entire state.

In our three most populous counties of Midland, Ector, and Howard counties, more than 90 thousand votes were cast during the early voting period.

In Midland County, 46,139 votes - 54.1% of registered voters - cast their ballots during early voting.

Ector County saw 32,969 - 43.8% of registered voters - cast their ballots early. 48% of registered voters in Howard County cast their votes early as well.

A full list of early voting statistics for West Texas counties can be found below:

