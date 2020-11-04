Advertisement

Several races in Midland and Odessa heading to runoffs

Campaign signs in Ector County.
Campaign signs in Ector County.(CBS7)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Several races in Midland and Odessa will be heading to runoffs.

You can view the results of our local, state and federal races here.

The following races will be going to a runoff in Odessa:

-Odessa Mayor, Dewey Bryant received 43% of the vote. Javier Joven came in second with 40% of the vote.

-Odessa City Council District 1, Mark Matta received 44% of the vote. Michael Shelton received 19% of the vote.

-Odessa City Council At-Large, David Turner received 45% of the vote. Denise Swanner received 29% of the vote.

The following races will be going to a runoff in Midland:

-Midland ISD Board of Trustees District 1, James Fuller received 36% of the vote. Michael Booker received 32% of the vote, and only received eight more votes than candidate Matt Galindo.

-Midland ISD Board of Trustees District 4, Steve Vargas received 47% of the vote. Katie Joyner received 42% of the vote.

There is no word yet on when these runoff elections would happen for either county. CBS7 will bring you the latest when that information is released.

