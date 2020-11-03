Advertisement

Texas ranks highest in total number of COVID-19 cases in US

FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:52 AM CST
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed California in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests in the U.S. so far.

The most recently available data from Johns Hopkins University says that as of Sunday there have been 938,503 COVID-19 cases reported in Texas.

California has had 938,119 cases, followed by Florida with 812,063.

The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The Johns Hopkins data shows that Texas' seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate has risen over the last two weeks from 7.12% to 10.72%

