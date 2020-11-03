Advertisement

School district suspends remote learning

By next Tuesday, all students in the Monahans-Wickett-Pyote Independent School District will be back in face-to-face classes.
By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The decision to bring students back to the classroom was announced late last week.

The superintendent, Chad Smith, says the reason is simple. Virtual learning wasn’t working.

The decision to send everyone home in March was made to protect the student’s and staff’s health, but over the last month, it became clear that students in the classroom saw greater success than those who were learning online.

"A large majority of our kids that are going online-only are failing classes. In our high school, 9-12, we’ve got kids that are not logging in so they lose attendance. They’re in danger of losing credits, especially our senior kids. We don’t want that to happen, said Smith.

Smith says students failing or missing online classes was not the only factor that went into the decision. Face-to-face classroom experience is unique.

“I’m sure we have some students whose internet is not as good as it is for some other kids. parents work, they have to make a living. We have some kids staying home by themselves, probably not getting the help they need. Again for us, we want our kids to be safe. we’re going to make them safe, but we need them back on campus," said Smith.

Students will be required to wear masks in classrooms and hallways, and the schools will be sanitized regularly for the rest of the year

“If they get sick or they’re showing signs of covid, or we need to send them home to quarantine or whatever, they can definitely log on and do online lessons. They’re not going to be hindered from doing that. Us doing this is just simply, just get our kids back to school. Let’s make our kids as successful as they can possibly be, and let’s just rock and roll through the rest of this year,” said Smith.

All students enrolled in the MWPISD must start attending on-campus classes no later than November 10th.

