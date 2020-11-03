Advertisement

Permian’s Limuel provides special teams spark

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers find themselves in the thick of a district championship race. One reason for their scoring ability this season is the emergence of Terran Limuel.

A big play threat on offense, Limuel has been equally impressive on special teams.

The senior had a long kick return in the win over Lee, and last Friday against Frenship took the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

“We work on it daily,” Permian Head Coach Jeff Ellison said. “Terran’s done a great job in our return game. He’s a kid where we’ve known how great of an athlete he is for a long time. His character, the type of person he is, he’s a great leader for our team.”

When Permian takes on rival Odessa this Friday, be sure to pay attention to that forgotten third phase of football, special teams.

Tickets for the game go on sale for family members and season ticket holders on Tuesday, and then the genral public on Wednesday.

If you can’t watch the game in-person, you can enjoy it live on The CW. Kickoff for the Panthers and Bronchos is at 7:00 p.m.

