Motorcycle, drugs and guns seized from home following investigation by Martin County Sheriff’s Office

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person and seized drugs and guns from a home on Monday.

According to Sheriff Brad Ingram, an ongoing investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a home on FM 700 in Big Spring.

Authorities arrested one person inside the home and found the following:

-10 pounds of methamphetamine

-22 grams of black tar heroin

-1 pound of marijuana

-Assorted pills and other drug paraphernalia

-$77,000 in cash

-A Harley Davidson motorcycle

-Six pistols

-Four long guns

-A suppressor

-Other various gun parts and ammunition

All of the above items were seized by authorities. The drugs have an estimated street value of around $500,000.

Sheriff Ingram says that the suspect’s identity will be released once the investigation is complete.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA Drug Task Force helped MCSO with its investigation.

