Minor injuries reported following school bus crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning.

According to DPS, the crash happened on FM 829 near North County Road 1050 just before 8 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a school bus and a Ford pickup truck.

Two people were treated for minor injuries. DPS could not say whether either of the two people were students.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

