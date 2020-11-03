Advertisement

Midland police release new details on crash that injured officer

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - New details have been released on a crash that sent a Midland police officer to the hospital.

According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Big Spring Street and Louisiana Avenue around 9:31 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a crash involving a total of four vehicles, including a police vehicle. Members of the Midland Fire Department had to use the “jaws of life” to free the officer from the crash. She was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries and has since been released.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

An investigation revealed that the officer was driving west on Louisiana and entered the intersection at Big Spring when she was hit by a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy. Police say the 16-year-old had ignored a red light and drove into the intersection, hitting the officer’s vehicle and two other cars that were stopped.

According to MPD, charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation. The investigation is still ongoing as of Tuesday.

