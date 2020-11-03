Advertisement

Midland ISD now requiring all students to wear masks to school

Midland ISD Administration Building.(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Students at all grade levels at Midland ISD are now required to wear masks to school.

The rule went into effect on Monday. Previously, only students in third grade and above had to wear masks.

In a press conference Tuesday morning MISD Chief of Staff Dr. Katie Atkins said that the district has seen 330 COVID-19 cases and that more than two-thirds of the cases had been reported in October.

The school district is now reconsidering starting Phase 5 of reopening, which would allow secondary students to move from four to five days of in-person learning a week.

Dr. Atkins says that the school district will be letting parents know of their decision.

