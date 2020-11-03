Advertisement

Midland County jail officer dies from COVID-19

Officer Gouard had been a member of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office for three years
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Midland County jail officer died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19.

According to the family, 38-year-old Randy Gouard was admitted to Odessa Regional Medical Center and treated for about a week before passing away from COVID-19.

Officer Gouard had been a member of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

His aunt Janie Neatherlin said he had a heart of gold.

“He was a good guy. I mean he was a big loving caring guy. he loved his daughter probably more than anything that he loved in life,” said Neatherlin.

To see updated stats of active COVID cases at the Midland County jail, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jasmine Melendez’s grandfather asks witnesses to step forward as investigation continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 newscasts.

Local

Election Day free shuttle service in Midland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Bostwick
Sister to Sister Organization has arranged a free, non-partisan shuttle service for people without transportation in Midland.

News

Election Day free shuttle service in Midland

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sister to Sister Organization has arranged a free, non-partisan shuttle service for people without transportation in Midland.

Local

“I want justice.” Jasmine Melendez’s grandfather asks witnesses to step forward as investigation continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Fernando Luna said his family’s hearts are broken after Jasmine was found dead and they want answers.

Latest News

Local

Election Day 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Election Day is almost here.

Crime

Sheriff: Teen shot and killed at party in West Odessa

Updated: 5 hours ago
A 17-year-old man was shot and killed at a party in West Odessa on Sunday.

Local

Midland police officer seriously injured in crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
An officer with the Midland Police Department was seriously injured in a crash late Sunday night.

Video

Ector County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in West Odessa on Sunday morning.

Video

Midland police officer involved in crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
An officer with the Midland Police Department was seriously injured in a crash late Sunday night.

Local

Marine Corps Reserve kicks off ‘Toys for Tots’ program

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kate Porter
U.S. Marine Corps Reserve kicked off their ‘Toys for Tots’ program with a curbside drop off event.