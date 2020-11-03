Midland County jail officer dies from COVID-19

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Midland County jail officer died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19.

According to the family, 38-year-old Randy Gouard was admitted to Odessa Regional Medical Center and treated for about a week before passing away from COVID-19.

Officer Gouard had been a member of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

His aunt Janie Neatherlin said he had a heart of gold.

“He was a good guy. I mean he was a big loving caring guy. he loved his daughter probably more than anything that he loved in life,” said Neatherlin.

