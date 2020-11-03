Advertisement

Midland County cancels jury trials for the remainder of 2020

(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Judiciary has announced that all jury trials have been canceled for the remainder of 2020.

According to a release, the decision was made after a review of COVID-19 data for the county and concern for the safety and welfare of citizens.

The County Judiciary hopes that jury trials will resume in early 2021.

