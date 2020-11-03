“I want justice.” Jasmine Melendez’s grandfather asks witnesses to step forward as investigation continues

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

It’s been nearly two weeks since a 15-year-old Midland High School student named Jasmine Melendez was found dead. Now, the Melendez family is still searching for justice and encourage anyone who knows what happened to Jasmine to come forward.

“I wish this wouldn’t have happened,” Jasmine’s grandfather Fernando Luna said. “I loved my little girl.”

Luna described Jasmine as a special girl. One who could light up a room with her smile and loved to dance.

“Every time I came from New Mexico, ‘come on grandpa,’” he recalled. “She’d put the music on, and we’d start dancing.”

She was also a fearless athlete who dreamed of becoming a professional softball player.

“She always wanted to succeed and do better and better every time she was on the baseball field.”

But those dreams were shattered when she died under mysterious circumstances last month.

Luna said he can’t stay silent as he mourns his granddaughter.

“I am her voice,” he said through tears. “She’s not here. It’s like she’s asking me, grandpa, say something.”

He’s asking anyone who knows what happened to Jasmine to please come forward to the police.

“I want justice because I don’t want another parent to go through what we’re going through,” Luna said. "Grandparents don’t need to go through this.

The Midland Police Department hasn’t given many details about the investigation so far.

Last month, the City of Midland said they’d found no evidence of any foul play, but the district attorney’s office later clarified that their theory could change with new evidence.

New evidence Luna hopes is found soon.

“I need somebody’s voice to come forward and say this is what I know,” he said. “And that would change, that would even put this person for investigation.”

He said he hopes the case can be closed soon, so his family can finally begin to heal.

Luna also wanted to thank everyone who’s supported his family these past few weeks by going to the memorials and donating to the family’s GoFundMe account.

