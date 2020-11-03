Election Day free shuttle service in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you are a Midlander who needs a ride to the polls, one organization is working to make sure you get there tomorrow.

Lack of transportation is just one of the reasons voters have for not getting to the voting booth.

Midlander, John Hancock is one of those voters trying to get to the polls.

“It’s hard not to have a vehicle,” John Hancock said.

This year, the organization Sister to Sister has teamed up with many groups around Midland to make sure that anyone who wants to vote in Midland has the opportunity, car or no car.

Taneekwa Hurdle, the founder of the Sister to Sister Organization in Midland stated that, “The shuttle service of course is completely complementary, and it is non-partisan. So regardless of where you fall on the party line or what your interests is, you are absolutely welcome to participate in the shuttle service and we will ensure that you will have a safe ride.”

This shuttle is completely free and non-partisan, the only requirement, according to Taneekwa is to wear a mask due to COVID-19.

“We are requiring that all passengers and drivers wear masks. So please do have those masks pulled up upon entry to the vehicle and we will ensure that you have a safe ride,” said Taneekwa.

The Election Day shuttle service starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shuttle will pick people up and drop them back off at one of the designated pick-up sites listed below. If you cannot make it to one of the designated locations, email joy432@aol.com for accommodations.

Shuttle (Lauren Bostwick)

