Ector County Sheriff’s Office looking into 2011 cold case murder

The body of Ricardo Salcido Campos, 25, was found at a West Odessa intersection in 2011.
The body of Ricardo Salcido Campos, 25, was found at a West Odessa intersection in 2011.(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with their investigation into a cold case homicide.

On December 11, 2011, just before 5 a.m. the body of 25-year-old Ricardo Salcido Campos was found at the intersection of Quinn Avenue and West 23rd Street.

An investigation led deputies to Club Patron on West University Boulevard where Campos' car was found in the parking lot.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office hope that someone who was at the club that night will be able to recall details that could lead to justice in the case and closure for the victim’s family.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (432) 335-3050 and reference case number 155539.

