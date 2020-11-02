Sheriff: 17-year-old shot and killed at party in West Odessa

ECTOR, Texas (KOSA) - A 17-year-old man was shot and killed at a party in West Odessa on Sunday.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, the victim has been identified as Alec Delbosque.

Deputies were called to a shooting in the 14000 block of West Stagecoach Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Sheriff Griffis says that Delbosque and a suspect were involved in a confrontation at the party. Delbosque was then shot and killed.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

