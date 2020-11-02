Advertisement

Sheriff: 17-year-old shot and killed at party in West Odessa

Deputies responded to a shooting on Stagecoach Drive just after midnight on Sunday.
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ECTOR, Texas (KOSA) - A 17-year-old man was shot and killed at a party in West Odessa on Sunday.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, the victim has been identified as Alec Delbosque.

Deputies were called to a shooting in the 14000 block of West Stagecoach Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Sheriff Griffis says that Delbosque and a suspect were involved in a confrontation at the party. Delbosque was then shot and killed.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

