Odessa Compass earns first varsity win

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Compass Academy Cougars had never won a varsity football game... until Saturday.

“It felt good that everyone else was able to see what I’ve already seen in them," head coach J.D. Granado said. "Cause I’ve seen it at practice time and time again, and I think just being a young group they’re nerves are getting to them game after game, but I’m glad that everyone else was able to see what I knew was there.”

Compass defeated district opponent Anthony 31-16 Saturday afternoon at Greenwood. Prior to Saturday’s win, Compass had only scored one touchdown all season.

“I think we have a little motto going with falling seven times and getting back up eight. We’ve developed that kind of character," junior wide receiver Bo Jarratt said. “And every time we get back up and I think that getting that first win just really consolidated what we did and so that’s our hard work.”

This is the Cougar’s first UIL varsity season, and leading a new program comes with its own challenges.

“Limited staff makes it very difficult. We can look at “oh we don’t have fifteen coaches on the sidelines we don’t have this we don’t have that, I’m not worried about that. We get to play football so we’re gonna focus on what we can do, not what we can’t,” Granado said.

But with one win officially under their belt, the Cougars are looking ahead.

“I think it developed a lot of character between the QB and just all of us really. I think it developed some hype behind what we’ve been developing here at compass, a lot of background story to us,” Jarratt said.

“What I see is a bunch of young hungry athletes that want to succeed in football,” Granado said.

Odessa Compass will travel to Alpine tomorrow looking for another district win.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.