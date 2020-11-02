Midland police officer seriously injured in crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An officer with the Midland Police Department was seriously injured in a crash late Sunday night.

According to the City of Midland, the crash happened at the intersection of Big Spring Street and Louisiana Avenue.

The officer, who has not been identified, is now in stable condition.

No other details have been released on the crash.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.