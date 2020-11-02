Advertisement

Marine Corps Reserve kicks off ‘Toys for Tots’ program

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve kicked off their ‘Toys for Tots’ program with a curbside drop off event.
By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Marine Corps Reserve kicked off their ‘Toys for Tots’ program with a curbside drop off event.

Since 1948, the Marine Corps has collected toys to give to less fortunate children during the Christmas season.

The program has collected and distributed over 500 million toys since its creation.

The Marine Reserve unit in Odessa has partnered with several local businesses around the city to serve as a toy drop off locations.

“When you have a child that isn’t expecting anything for Christmas, and their folks come to us for help, we’re able to help the parents out by giving them some toys. Just watching a kid’s face light up, that’s the whole point of why we’re doing this,” said event coordinator Andrew Corman.

Last year, ‘Toys for Tots’ collected over 15 thousand toys for children in Odessa.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man shot early Sunday morning in Odessa

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
The ECSD says information is very limited at this time.

Local

‘Bless the Block’ hosts first annual trunk-or-treat event

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT
|
By Kate Porter
The event featured trick or treating, a bounce house, and free food.

State

Two West Texas cities rank among the worst for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
Both El Paso and Lubbock are attempting to quell the outbreak.

Video

Two West Texas cities rank among the worst for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.

Latest News

Local

‘Basin Boo Fest” partners with local vendors for Halloween event

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Kate Porter
Trick-or-treat event takes over the Ector County Coliseum.

Local

Halloween treats U.S. to rare blue moon

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner and Shane Battis
It's the first blue moon in the U.S. since March 2018 and the first on Halloween since 1944.

Local

Midland Mayor Payton wants citizens to control spread by taking personal responsibility in second COVID surge

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
Mayor Payton says it’s up to the citizens of Midland to control the virus by taking personal responsibility.

Local

Bars struggle with strict reopening regulations

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
Jami Burleson has poured her heart into Barbwire N Lace, turning it into a successful neighborhood spot to have a drink and watch a game. All that has come crashing down during the pandemic.

News

Midland Christian v.s. All Saints

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
Midland Christian defeats All Saints 28-14.

News

Midland Lee v.s. Abilene

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
Midland Lee defeats Abilene 51-19.