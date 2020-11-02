Marine Corps Reserve kicks off ‘Toys for Tots’ program

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Marine Corps Reserve kicked off their ‘Toys for Tots’ program with a curbside drop off event.

Since 1948, the Marine Corps has collected toys to give to less fortunate children during the Christmas season.

The program has collected and distributed over 500 million toys since its creation.

The Marine Reserve unit in Odessa has partnered with several local businesses around the city to serve as a toy drop off locations.

“When you have a child that isn’t expecting anything for Christmas, and their folks come to us for help, we’re able to help the parents out by giving them some toys. Just watching a kid’s face light up, that’s the whole point of why we’re doing this,” said event coordinator Andrew Corman.

Last year, ‘Toys for Tots’ collected over 15 thousand toys for children in Odessa.

