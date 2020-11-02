Advertisement

Election Day 2020

(Erik Hersman / CC BY 2.0)
(Erik Hersman / CC BY 2.0)(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Election Day is almost here.

In Texas, registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

You will be able to find the latest results for local, state and national elections here.

Those who want to vote must have one of the following forms of photo ID:

-Texas Driver License

-Texas Election ID Certificate

-Texas Personal ID Card

-Texas Handgun License

-U.S. Citizenship Certificate with Photo

-U.S. Military ID Card with Photo

-U.S. Passport

Voters in Texas will not be required to wear masks.

Election Day voting centers for Ector County can be found below:

Election Day voting centers for Midland County can be found below:

Election Day voting centers for Howard County can be found below:

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

“I want justice.” Jasmine Melendez’s grandfather asks witnesses to step forward as investigation continues

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
Fernando Luna said his family’s hearts are broken after Jasmine was found dead and they want answers.

Crime

Sheriff: Teen shot and killed at party in West Odessa

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 17-year-old man was shot and killed at a party in West Odessa on Sunday.

Local

Midland police officer seriously injured in crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
An officer with the Midland Police Department was seriously injured in a crash late Sunday night.

Video

Ector County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in West Odessa on Sunday morning.

Latest News

Video

Midland police officer involved in crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
An officer with the Midland Police Department was seriously injured in a crash late Sunday night.

Local

Marine Corps Reserve kicks off ‘Toys for Tots’ program

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kate Porter
U.S. Marine Corps Reserve kicked off their ‘Toys for Tots’ program with a curbside drop off event.

Local

Man shot early Sunday morning in Odessa

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:43 PM CST
|
By Joshua Skinner
The ECSD says information is very limited at this time.

Local

‘Bless the Block’ hosts first annual trunk-or-treat event

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT
|
By Kate Porter
The event featured trick or treating, a bounce house, and free food.

State

Two West Texas cities rank among the worst for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
Both El Paso and Lubbock are attempting to quell the outbreak.

Video

Two West Texas cities rank among the worst for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.