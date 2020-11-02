Election Day 2020

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Election Day is almost here.

In Texas, registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

You will be able to find the latest results for local, state and national elections here.

Those who want to vote must have one of the following forms of photo ID:

-Texas Driver License

-Texas Election ID Certificate

-Texas Personal ID Card

-Texas Handgun License

-U.S. Citizenship Certificate with Photo

-U.S. Military ID Card with Photo

-U.S. Passport

Voters in Texas will not be required to wear masks.

Election Day voting centers for Ector County can be found below:

Election Day voting centers for Midland County can be found below:

Election Day voting centers for Howard County can be found below:

