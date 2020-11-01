Two West Texas cities rank among the worst for COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Permian Basin, and a new New York Times report shows two neighboring cities have some of the worst covid outbreaks in the country.

El Paso ranked 5th and Lubbock ranked 13th in the nation.

El Paso has shut down all non-essential businesses for two weeks to try to control its outbreak.

Lubbock has closed bars and rolled back restaurant capacity. The city is now prohibiting almost all outdoor events of more than 10 people.

