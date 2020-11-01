Advertisement

Two West Texas cities rank among the worst for COVID-19

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Permian Basin, and a new New York Times report shows two neighboring cities have some of the worst covid outbreaks in the country.

El Paso ranked 5th and Lubbock ranked 13th in the nation.

El Paso has shut down all non-essential businesses for two weeks to try to control its outbreak.

Lubbock has closed bars and rolled back restaurant capacity. The city is now prohibiting almost all outdoor events of more than 10 people.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Two West Texas cities rank among the worst for COVID-19

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.

Local

‘Basin Boo Fest” partners with local vendors for Halloween event

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Kate Porter
Trick-or-treat event takes over the Ector County Coliseum.

Local

Halloween treats U.S. to rare blue moon

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Skinner and Shane Battis
It's the first blue moon in the U.S. since March 2018 and the first on Halloween since 1944.

Local

Midland Mayor Payton wants citizens to control spread by taking personal responsibility in second COVID surge

Updated: 12 hours ago
Mayor Payton says it’s up to the citizens of Midland to control the virus by taking personal responsibility.

Latest News

Local

Bars struggle with strict reopening regulations

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
Jami Burleson has poured her heart into Barbwire N Lace, turning it into a successful neighborhood spot to have a drink and watch a game. All that has come crashing down during the pandemic.

News

Midland Christian v.s. All Saints

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
Midland Christian defeats All Saints 28-14.

News

Midland Lee v.s. Abilene

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
Midland Lee defeats Abilene 51-19.

News

Permian v.s. Frenship

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
Permian defeats Frenship 36-27.

State

GRAPHIC: S.C. man accused of buying 19-year-old ‘sex slave’ in Texas

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
|
By WIS Staff
The man accused of selling the victim also faces federal charges.

State

GoFundMe account established for Texas mother of 6 who was shot repeatedly

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By KCBD
A GoFundMe account has been established for a Texas mother of six who was shot repeatedly by her husband.