Man shot early Sunday morning in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man was shot early Sunday morning near 14000 West Stagecoach Drive.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 1:00 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The ECSO says the information is minimal and asks the public for any information about this shooting. If you have any information, please contact Ector County Sheriff’s Office at (432) 335-3050 about case 20-E-5612.

