Advertisement

Man shot early Sunday morning in Odessa

Odessa Shooting
Odessa Shooting(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man was shot early Sunday morning near 14000 West Stagecoach Drive.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 1:00 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The ECSO says the information is minimal and asks the public for any information about this shooting. If you have any information, please contact Ector County Sheriff’s Office at (432) 335-3050 about case 20-E-5612.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

‘Bless the Block’ hosts first annual trunk-or-treat event

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kate Porter
The event featured trick or treating, a bounce house, and free food.

State

Two West Texas cities rank among the worst for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
Both El Paso and Lubbock are attempting to quell the outbreak.

Video

Two West Texas cities rank among the worst for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Saturday newscast.

Local

‘Basin Boo Fest” partners with local vendors for Halloween event

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kate Porter
Trick-or-treat event takes over the Ector County Coliseum.

Latest News

Local

Halloween treats U.S. to rare blue moon

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner and Shane Battis
It's the first blue moon in the U.S. since March 2018 and the first on Halloween since 1944.

Local

Midland Mayor Payton wants citizens to control spread by taking personal responsibility in second COVID surge

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
Mayor Payton says it’s up to the citizens of Midland to control the virus by taking personal responsibility.

Local

Bars struggle with strict reopening regulations

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
Jami Burleson has poured her heart into Barbwire N Lace, turning it into a successful neighborhood spot to have a drink and watch a game. All that has come crashing down during the pandemic.

News

Midland Christian v.s. All Saints

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
Midland Christian defeats All Saints 28-14.

News

Midland Lee v.s. Abilene

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
Midland Lee defeats Abilene 51-19.

News

Permian v.s. Frenship

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
Permian defeats Frenship 36-27.