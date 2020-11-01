Halloween treats U.S. to rare blue moon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Did Saturday feel a little spookier than usual?

The Halloween sky was lit by a blue moon, the second full moon this month.

It’s the first blue moon in the U.S. since March 2018 and the first on Halloween since 1944.

Despite its name, a blue moon is not necessarily blue. It’s called a blue moon because it’s the second full moon of the month.

The phrase “once in a blue moon” usually means a rare occurrence that can either be lucky or unlucky.

