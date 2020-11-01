Advertisement

‘Bless the Block’ hosts first annual trunk-or-treat event

The event featured trick or treating, a bounce house, and free food.
By Kate Porter
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - ‘Bless the Block’ hosted their first annual ‘Pop Trunk-or-Treat’ in Midland today.

The event featured trick-or-treating, a bounce house, and free food.

‘Bless the Block’ designed the gathering to be a space for the black community to come together and do something positive.

Event organizer Claudia Skinner says she hopes this serves as an example to her kids of the legacy they should carry on.

“That’s the whole point. At the end of the day, I want my kids to carry on a legacy of always giving back to your community. Always pouring in positivity so you can get positivity out of it," said Skinner

One of the next events coming up for ‘Bless the Block’ is their Thanksgiving food drive.

