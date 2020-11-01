‘Basin Boo Fest” partners with local vendors for Halloween event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A delicious trick-or-treat event took place at the Ector County Coliseum on Saturday.

Tilted Crown owners Nicole Jones and Carmen Howdyshell have been planning events across the Permian Basin for the last four years, but 2020 has presented new challenges.

COVID-19 not only threatened to ruin the event-planning business but the livelihood of several local vendors as well.

Jones says the ‘Basin Boo Fest’ attempts to get everyone in the community, including local businesses, back to normal.

“Our local vendors have been down since covid. I mean some of these vendors; this is their whole livelihood; this is how they make their money. When you go months without a show, they’re really hurting. It means a lot to them and us for people to come out and support and try to get back to being normal,” said Jones.

‘Basin Boo Fest’ showcased about 30 local vendors.

Despite staying busy today, COVID-19 has taken away most of the face-to-face business aspects and forced local vendors to create a more significant online presence.

Many of the vendors say they still depend on trade shows to make a living.

“Without these trade shows, there’s no word of mouth so getting people out and around this is really good. not just for me, but for all the other vendors here,” said vendor Desiree Ewing.

“It depends on the vendor and where they are in their commitment to what they’re doing. Some people here are just here for fun. They have stuff and wanna sell it as a weekend thing for them, but other people (points to himself) it’s their career,” added vendor Joel Yetter.

Today’s Halloween festivities encouraged families to dress up in costumes and trick or treat for free.

Vendors set up games and passed out candy to the kids while the parents could browse the various booths.

“This area, in particular, Odessa especially, you talk about people coming together and supporting... it’s wonderful,” said Howdyshell.

Tilted Crown has several more events coming up this holiday season.

