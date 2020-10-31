Advertisement

Midland Mayor Payton wants citizens to control spread by taking personal responsibility in second COVID surge

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton says shutdown enforcements are not the answer
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The message Midland Memorial Hospital has been echoing in the city for weeks is that coronavirus cases in Midland are hitting new highs. But as COVID cases are rising, Midland Mayor Patrick Payton says shutdown enforcements are not the answer.

“Quite frankly, in every state in this union these things are unenforceable except through draconian measures of police hunting down citizens and I don’t think that’s where we want to go,” said Mayor Payton.

Instead, Mayor Payton says it’s up to the citizens of Midland to control the virus by taking personal responsibility.

"We believe it’s important to continue to tell people you know what’s at stake, you know what’s at stake when you go out to eat, you know what that stake if you go to choose to do certain things in your life and you’re going to have to practice those safety standards and take responsibility for your actions, said Mayor Payton.

Though there are no plans right now for new restrictions or stricter enforcement he’s still in contact with the school board county judge and hospital officials to monitor the situation.

“We’re going to have to learn to live in this openness as safely as we possibly can,” said Mayor Payton.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bars struggle with strict reopening regulations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
Jami Burleson has poured her heart into Barbwire N Lace, turning it into a successful neighborhood spot to have a drink and watch a game. All that has come crashing down during the pandemic.

News

Midland Christian v.s. All Saints

Updated: 12 hours ago
Midland Christian defeats All Saints 28-14.

News

Midland Lee v.s. Abilene

Updated: 12 hours ago
Midland Lee defeats Abilene 51-19.

News

Permian v.s. Frenship

Updated: 12 hours ago
Permian defeats Frenship 36-27.

Latest News

State

GRAPHIC: S.C. man accused of buying 19-year-old ‘sex slave’ in Texas

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WIS Staff
The man accused of selling the victim also faces federal charges.

State

GoFundMe account established for Texas mother of 6 who was shot repeatedly

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By KCBD
A GoFundMe account has been established for a Texas mother of six who was shot repeatedly by her husband.

State

Texas early voting exceeds total of all 2016 ballots

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Texans have already cast more early ballots ahead of next week’s election than they did during all of 2016.

Energy

Losses mount for oil majors as pandemic grips global economy

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Exxon Mobil reported its third consecutive quarter of losses as the global pandemic curtails travel and cripples global economic activity.

State

‘Overwhelmed’: Texas county halts non-essential activities

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
El Paso County officials have ordered a two-week shutdown of non-essential activities after the area’s medical resources were overwhelmed by the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Local

Big Spring votes to fund SAFER grant for fire department

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
In an often-contentious meeting, the city council decided to keep FEMA funding that will allow the fire department to hire 10 new firefighters.