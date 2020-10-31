Midland Mayor Payton wants citizens to control spread by taking personal responsibility in second COVID surge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The message Midland Memorial Hospital has been echoing in the city for weeks is that coronavirus cases in Midland are hitting new highs. But as COVID cases are rising, Midland Mayor Patrick Payton says shutdown enforcements are not the answer.

“Quite frankly, in every state in this union these things are unenforceable except through draconian measures of police hunting down citizens and I don’t think that’s where we want to go,” said Mayor Payton.

Instead, Mayor Payton says it’s up to the citizens of Midland to control the virus by taking personal responsibility.

"We believe it’s important to continue to tell people you know what’s at stake, you know what’s at stake when you go out to eat, you know what that stake if you go to choose to do certain things in your life and you’re going to have to practice those safety standards and take responsibility for your actions, said Mayor Payton.

Though there are no plans right now for new restrictions or stricter enforcement he’s still in contact with the school board county judge and hospital officials to monitor the situation.

“We’re going to have to learn to live in this openness as safely as we possibly can,” said Mayor Payton.

