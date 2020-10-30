‘Overwhelmed’: Texas county halts non-essential activities

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — El Paso County officials have ordered a two-week shutdown of non-essential activities after the area’s medical resources were overwhelmed by the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the measure Thursday. Among the non-essential services ordered to be closed, effective at midnight Thursday, are tattoo, hair and nail salons, as well as gyms and in-person dining.

He also appealed to residents to avoid all non-essential activities.

Grocery and drug stores, funeral homes, health care services and government activities were among activities deemed essential. All election-related activities, including campaigns and voting, also were deemed essential activities.

