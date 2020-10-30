Advertisement

MIklo Salon and Spa LLC

Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you are looking to join a high end Salon and Spa in between Midland and Odessa then look no further. Miklo Salon and Spa in the growing and busy Parks Legado Town Center is the place for you.

Time to change your life and be the artist you were always meant to be!!Are you ready to take charge and change your lifestyle? Are you looking to be your own boss?

We have the perfect space for you! Take full control of your income and have your very own salon station or spa suite.

We are looking for energetic, independently-minded, hair stylists, massage therapists, acupuncture specialists, chiropractors, etc. to license their own station or suite. Set your own hours with 24/7 access to the Salon. If this sounds perfect for you, contact us and learn more about Miklo Salon and Spa.

Benefits:

-Free Back Bar

-Discounts on Salon Products

-Free educational Courses

Requirements:

-TDLR Cosmetology License

- Established client base

-Have positive attitude and respect towards Salon and other Salon Suite Professionals

-Adhere to local laws, regulations and applicable requirements for Cosmetologists

-Ability to take responsibility for your own clients to follow Salon rules for maintaining clean and professional working environment

Amenities:

-A space to make your OWN!

-24/7 access to your salon suites

-Free access to washer/dryer

-Chair, sink, cabinet provided

-Free parking

-Free WIFI

-Complimentary utilities

-Comfortable break-room

-Complimentary business mobile app for scheduling, payment processing and more

-Complimentary education courses

Submit Your Business Here

Latest News

Local

Money with Mickey 10/23/2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The U.S. House antitrust committee released its report after an 18-month investigation of the business practices of Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook.

Local

Money with Mickey 10/8/2020

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The stock market was up 466 points on Monday, down 376 points Tuesday, and up 531 points Wednesday. But, will this rollercoaster continue?

Local

Money with Mickey 10/1/2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The controversial first debate between the President and former Vice President highlighted many points of argument, but the view of the economic recovery called our attention to an alphabet of views.

Local

Money with Mickey 9/17/2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The Fed ended their two-day meeting yesterday with an announcement that was in the Chairman’s words “Strong and Powerful”.

Latest News

Local

Money with Mickey 9/3/2020

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Are women better investors than men? Several studies say yes!

Local

Money with Mickey 8/7/2020

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Why are gold and stocks moving higher at the same time?

Local

Money with Mickey 7/30/2020

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
How much savings is enough for retirement? Our financial expert, Mickey Cargile of Cargile Investment Management, has some advice for you.

Local

Money with Mickey 7/23/2020

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
A cashless society might sound like something out of science fiction, but it’s already on its way.

Local

Money with Mickey 7/16/2020

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
You make the decision that if you want any return on your money, you have to invest in the stock market.

Local

Money with Mickey 7/9/2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
In today’s challenging environment, you may be asked for a loan. But is loaning money ever a good idea?