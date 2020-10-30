MIklo Salon and Spa LLC

If you are looking to join a high end Salon and Spa in between Midland and Odessa then look no further. Miklo Salon and Spa in the growing and busy Parks Legado Town Center is the place for you.

Time to change your life and be the artist you were always meant to be!!Are you ready to take charge and change your lifestyle? Are you looking to be your own boss?

We have the perfect space for you! Take full control of your income and have your very own salon station or spa suite.

We are looking for energetic, independently-minded, hair stylists, massage therapists, acupuncture specialists, chiropractors, etc. to license their own station or suite. Set your own hours with 24/7 access to the Salon. If this sounds perfect for you, contact us and learn more about Miklo Salon and Spa.

Benefits:

-Free Back Bar

-Discounts on Salon Products

-Free educational Courses

Requirements:

-TDLR Cosmetology License

- Established client base

-Have positive attitude and respect towards Salon and other Salon Suite Professionals

-Adhere to local laws, regulations and applicable requirements for Cosmetologists

-Ability to take responsibility for your own clients to follow Salon rules for maintaining clean and professional working environment

Amenities:

-A space to make your OWN!

-24/7 access to your salon suites

-Free access to washer/dryer

-Chair, sink, cabinet provided

-Free parking

-Free WIFI

-Complimentary utilities

-Comfortable break-room

-Complimentary business mobile app for scheduling, payment processing and more

-Complimentary education courses