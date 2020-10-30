Losses mount for oil majors as pandemic grips global economy
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil reported its third consecutive quarter of losses as the global pandemic curtails travel and cripples global economic activity.
The energy giant on Friday posted a $680 million third-quarter loss and revenue tumbled to $46.2 billion, down from $65.05 billion during the same quarter last year.
The string of losses and what could be a money-losing year is new territory for Exxon Mobil.
The price of U.S. benchmark crude has fallen 40% since the start of the year.
The cost for a barrel of oil tumbled 10% just this week as coronavirus infections surged in the U.S. and abroad.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.