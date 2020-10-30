Advertisement

GRAPHIC: S.C. man accused of buying 19-year-old ‘sex slave’ in Texas

The details of this story may be disturbing to some readers.
Robert Hubert, 66, is accused of traveling to Texas to purchase a 19-year-old woman to become his “sex slave,” court documents state.
Robert Hubert, 66, is accused of traveling to Texas to purchase a 19-year-old woman to become his “sex slave,” court documents state.(Anderson City Jail via WIS)
By WIS Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROEBUCK, S.C. (WIS) - Federal officials say a South Carolina man faces federal human trafficking charges.

Robert Hubert, 66, is accused of traveling to Texas to purchase a 19-year-old woman to become his “sex slave,” court documents state.

The man accused of selling the victim, 35-year-old Alfonso Orozco Juarez, of Texas, also faces federal charges.

Officials say Juarez met the victim, who is from Sante Fe, New Mexico, on a dating app. They met in person at a Dallas motel room in September 2019, according to a criminal complaint.

He is accused of pistol whipping the victim, then giving her a “slave name” and threatening to kill her and her family if she didn’t submit to being sold for sex.

Officials say at one point, Juarez pointed an unloaded gun at the victim’s head and pulled the trigger.

Juarez “repeatedly” sold the 19-year-old victim for commercial sex, officials said.

He then advertised the victim as a “slave” on a fetishism website where he offered to sell her to the highest bidder, federal court documents say.

Hubert, who had a screen name “The Darkest Lord,” offered $5,000 for the victim.

Federal officials shared correspondence between the men where Juarez bragged the victim “submitted fully” after getting pistol whipped.

“She’s totally dependent on me,” he wrote.

“SWEET,” Hubert responded. “I will take the slave.”

Hubert and Juarez met at a gas station in Dallas. Officials say Hubert then drove the victim to his house in Roebuck, South Carolina, putting her in a room he described as a “dungeon.”

He put a metal collar around the victim’s neck, threatened to brand her and told her she must remove her clothes and “be naked all the time.” Officials say he also gave her a list of his fetishes.

The victim texted Juarez for help. Officials shared their messages:

“I’m afraid if I don’t do something, he’s going to hurt me,” she said.

“Endure what you have to,” he responded. “He’ll punish you whip you ... but not kill you.”

The victim convinced Hubert to let her call her parents.

Her father got on the phone and begged Hubert to let her go, but Hubert told her parents he bought her and demanded $5,000 to give her back to them.

Officials say Hubert sent the victim’s father a “contract” between himself and Juarez as “proof of the sale.”

Eventually, Hubert let the victim go and she escaped by bus, officials said.

“This victim endured horrific abuse at the hands of these defendants,” U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said. “It’s unthinkable and frankly, difficult to learn that this type of thing is happening.”

Juarez and Hubert have both been arrested and charged on a federal level with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

If convicted, they could spend the rest of their lives in federal prison.

