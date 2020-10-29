West Texas Trick-or-Treat events

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - We’ve put together a list of trick-or-treat events going on in West Texas. Have an event you’d like to share? Email us at news@cbs7.com!

MIDLAND:

-The FirstCapital Bank of Texas is hosting a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat drive-thru event for the Midland community on Thursday, October 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the bank’s branch location at 3708 N. Big Spring Street.

- The Midland Police Department is holding its fourth annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Thursday, October 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Scharbauer Sports Complex parking lot.

