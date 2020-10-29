WATCH: Timelapse captures eerily calm eye of Zeta moving over NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Viewer-submitted video shows the moments leading up to and following Zeta’s eyewall passing over mid-city New Orleans.

The video starts off as Zeta approaches the Big Easy, with winds whipping upwards of 100 mph.

About halfway through the timelapse, the eerily calm eye passes over, revealing a stunning pink-orange sunset that was widely shared on social media.

The winds resume their onslaught as Zeta continues to move through. The storm toppled hundreds of trees and cut power to over half a million people in the city.

The sun sets and the video goes dark. At the end of the video, the electricity appears to be out in the area where the video was filmed.

At least three deaths have been attributed to Zeta - a 55-year-old man who was electrocuted by a fallen power line in New Orleans; a man in Georgia was crushed by a falling tree; and one person in Biloxi, Miss. drowned at an abandoned marina.

Zeta is tied for the most powerful hurricane to make landfall this late in the year.

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.