Advertisement

Walmart pulls guns, ammo off store shelves

‘These items do remain available for purchase by customers’
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) –Walmart has pulled firearms and ammunition from the sales floors of its stores ahead of next week’s election and following the riots in Philadelphia.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.

In June, Walmart also removed guns and ammo from its stores after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tunisian carrying Quran fatally stabs 3 in French church

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

Crime

Midland man tied to bank robberies in Lubbock, Odessa, Abilene

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Stegall
A Midland man tied to bank robberies in Lubbock, Odessa, and Abilene has been arrested and federally charged.

National

Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least six deaths.

National

Georgia man killed by fallen tree after Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Georgia man was killed by a fallen tree in the Hurricane Zeta wreckage.

Latest News

National

Fair housing groups: Redfin ‘redlines’ minority communities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
“Redfin’s policies and practices operate as a discriminatory stranglehold on communities of color, often the very communities that have been battered by a century of residential segregation, systemic racism, and disinvestment,” the lawsuit said.

National Politics

Pelosi, Trump administration trade blame over virus aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pelosi lobbed her latest public relations volley with a letter to Mnuchin that blames Republicans for the failed talks.

Local

Odessa-Midland surrounded by coronavirus hotspots

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Permian Basin is surrounded by cities considered COVID-19 hotspots.

Local

City of Odessa giving $1 million from CARES Act to MCH and ORMC for free community COVID-19 tests and flu vaccines

Updated: 1 hours ago
The City of Odessa is partnering with its local hospitals to combat a spike in COVID-19 cases and the flu season.

National

Netflix raises prices on standard, premium plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Newsource
Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.

National

Trump officials end gray wolf protections across most of US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Interior announcement just days ahead of the Nov. 3 election could lead to a resumption of wolf hunts in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.