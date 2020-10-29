Advertisement

Train derails in southeast Texas, forcing evacuations

A train derailment on Thursday has forced people from their homes. No injuries have been reported.
A train derailment on Thursday has forced people from their homes. No injuries have been reported.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAURICEVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities in southeast Texas say a freight train has derailed and are urging nearby residents to evacuate their homes as hazmat crews assess the damage.

The Orange County sheriff’s office says train cars left the track Thursday morning near Mauriceville, close to the Louisiana border.

It’s unclear what the train was hauling and what caused it to derail. There are no reports of injuries.

Authorities urged people to evacuate schools, businesses and homes within a mile of the site.

Drone footage from the sheriff’s office shows train cars piled up along a railroad.

Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Blame game afoot in Pelosi vs. Trump virus aid rhetoric

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pelosi lobbed her latest public relations volley with a letter to Mnuchin that blames Republicans for the failed talks.

National Politics

Florida accused of underreporting children's COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Critics say Florida is under-reporting new coronavirus cases among students.

National

FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US health care system

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. health care system designed to lock up hospital information systems, which could hurt patient care just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking.

National

Zeta barrels across Southeast after battering weary coast

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least three deaths.

National

WATCH: Timelapse captures eerily calm eye of Zeta moving over NOLA

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WAFB Staff
About halfway through the timelapse, the eerily calm eye passes over, revealing a stunning pink-orange sunset that was widely shared on social media.

Latest News

National

1029_Zeta New Orleans_WAFB

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Timelapse video shows the eye of Hurricane Zeta moving over New Orleans.

National Politics

Trump, Biden appeal to Florida voters to turn out in person

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

Local

Midland Police Department hosting Trunk or Treat event

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Douglas
The free Halloween event is an opportunity for children and their families to come out and enjoy a safe and socially distant trick or treating environment.

National

How to make Halloween as safe as possible for you and trick-or-treaters

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
While the Centers for Disease and Prevention has already classified trick or treating as high-risk, the agency says the tradition can be made safer.

Local

Monica’s Law: Texas protective order registry goes live in Texas

Updated: 59 minutes ago
An online database listing protective orders issued by Texas courts as a result of domestic violence is now live across the state of Texas.