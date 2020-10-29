Odessa-Midland surrounded by coronavirus hotspots

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin is surrounded by cities considered COVID-19 hotspots.

As far as where the outbreak is the worst today, The New York Times has ranked El Paso at #5 in the country and Lubbock as the 13th worst.

The town of Rexburg, ID tops the list, followed by Bismarck, ND and Beaver Dam, WI.

El Paso has more than 14,000 active cases of coronavirus now.

Lubbock reported 673 new cases Wednesday.

