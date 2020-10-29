Midland Police Department hosting Trunk or Treat event

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the fourth year in a row, the Midland Police Department is bringing back its “Trunk-or-Treat” event.

The event will run from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29th, in the Scharbauer Sports Complex parking lot on Champion Drive.

The free Halloween event is an opportunity for children and their families to come out and enjoy a safe and socially distant trick or treating environment.

Police vehicles will be decorated for children to enjoy and officers will hand out candy.

MPD will have hand sanitizing stations available for attendees. Police say face masks are encouraged.

