Midland County DA releases statement on investigation into death of Jasmine Melendez

The Latin Edge Car club is hosting a mini car show and car wash to raise money for the funeral expenses of Jasmine Melendez.
The Latin Edge Car club is hosting a mini car show and car wash to raise money for the funeral expenses of Jasmine Melendez.
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County District Attorney’s office released a statement Thursday morning updating the public on the latest on the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Jasmine Melendez.

District Attorney Laura Nodolf says that while detectives with the Midland Police Department initially found no foul play, the investigation is still ongoing as police work to find out facts surrounding the death of Melendez.

Nodolf also added several statements clarifying parts of the investigation:

1. There is no connection between the pending investigation and any property or building belonging to Midland ISD

2. The investigation has ruled out the potential for multiple suspects

3. The investigation has ruled out that Melendez was moved from any location by a private vehicle

4. Melendez was not thrown from a vehicle

5. Contrary to previous statements attributed to family members of Melendez, she was not “dumped in a yard.”

Mr. and Mrs. Melendez shared the following on the death of their daughter, “We are heartbroken at the loss of our daughter and are searching for answers. We want justice for Jasmine. We are waiting for the medical professionals to complete their reports and allowing law enforcement time to thoroughly investigate the case. We want to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support.”

A GoFundMe page was started to help the family of Melendez.

